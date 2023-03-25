CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fugitive wanted in North Dakota was arrested in Fort Gay, W.Va., after they allegedly started a fire Thursday.

According to a West Virginia State Police (WVSP) release, WVSP troopers responded to an arson complaint at Hewlet Road in Fort Gay on March 23, at approximately 7 p.m.

Eric Taylor

While the Fort Gay Fire Department worked to contain a barn fire on the property, WVSP detained Eric Taylor, 37, of Fort Gay, who is alleged to have started the fire. He was then discovered to be “a fugitive out of North Dakota for a probation violation,” police said.

Taylor was arrested for Arson and the pending North Dakota fugitive charge and was transported to the Western Regional Jail.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing,” according to the release.