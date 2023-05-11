UPDATE, MAY 11, 12:49 P.M.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Eddie Campbell confirmed to 12 News on Thursday, May 11 that Vice Principal Carol Muniz has retired.

One substitute teacher was, however, terminated as a result of the incident.

Officers with the Morgantown Police Department state in the complaint, filed on May 4, that on Jan. 26, an 8-year-old student became disruptive in the classroom.

At that time, “Safety Care Team members, including Vice Principal Carol Muniz” arrived at the classroom in order to escort that student, officers said. From a review of security camera footage in the school’s hallways, officers observed “the student actively resisted,” and that “Muniz responds to the student’s resistance by raising her hand, making a fist, and striking the student in the head,” according to the complaint.

Officers received statements and learned that “Webb was made aware of the incident minutes later,” and “Webb indicated on two separate occasions that a report would be/already had been made to Child Protective Services,” however, the complaint alleges “[n]o report was made over the incident until Webb was already directed to do so by Board of Education Staff when they were made aware of the incident on 2/7/23.”

At this point in time, Webb has received a misdemeanor charge of failure to report.

In a statement, Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Eddie Campbell said that Webb remains on leave “[a]s a result of the recent criminal charge […] as mandated by law.” Campbell further stated that “[t]he next step in the process as it relates to Ms. Webb’s employment will occur in the very near future, a process that will comply with the due process rights afforded to public employees.”

Further, Campbell’s statement elaborates that “Muniz is no longer employed by Monongalia County Schools,” and that that “[t]he school district, as mandated by law, has previously taken appropriate steps in notifying the West Virginia Department of Education, the licensure agency, of all information relating to Ms. Muniz’ ultimate charge.”

12 News called the Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Thursday morning, and was told that as of Thursday, May 11, Muniz has not been arraigned on any charges. 12 News also contacted the Morgantown Police Department to ask about the charges mentioned, but has not yet heard back.

