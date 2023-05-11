UPDATE, MAY 11, 12:49 P.M.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Details about a previously undisclosed incident which resulted in multiple staff at North Elementary School being placed on leave have been revealed in a criminal complaint filed against the school’s principal, Natalie Webb.
One substitute teacher was, however, terminated as a result of the incident.
Officers with the Morgantown Police Department state in the complaint, filed on May 4, that on Jan. 26, an 8-year-old student became disruptive in the classroom.
At that time, “Safety Care Team members, including Vice Principal Carol Muniz” arrived at the classroom in order to escort that student, officers said. From a review of security camera footage in the school’s hallways, officers observed “the student actively resisted,” and that “Muniz responds to the student’s resistance by raising her hand, making a fist, and striking the student in the head,” according to the complaint.
Officers received statements and learned that “Webb was made aware of the incident minutes later,” and “Webb indicated on two separate occasions that a report would be/already had been made to Child Protective Services,” however, the complaint alleges “[n]o report was made over the incident until Webb was already directed to do so by Board of Education Staff when they were made aware of the incident on 2/7/23.”
At this point in time, Webb has received a misdemeanor charge of failure to report.
In a statement, Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Eddie Campbell said that Webb remains on leave “[a]s a result of the recent criminal charge […] as mandated by law.” Campbell further stated that “[t]he next step in the process as it relates to Ms. Webb’s employment will occur in the very near future, a process that will comply with the due process rights afforded to public employees.”
Further, Campbell’s statement elaborates that “Muniz is no longer employed by Monongalia County Schools,” and that that “[t]he school district, as mandated by law, has previously taken appropriate steps in notifying the West Virginia Department of Education, the licensure agency, of all information relating to Ms. Muniz’ ultimate charge.”
12 News called the Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Thursday morning, and was told that as of Thursday, May 11, Muniz has not been arraigned on any charges. 12 News also contacted the Morgantown Police Department to ask about the charges mentioned, but has not yet heard back.
Read his full statement below:
In light of the recent information surfacing in the media regarding the investigation at North Elementary, this statement provides some clarification of the events that have been made public pertaining to the misdemeanor charge brought against Ms. Webb.
As required by West Virginia Code, upon the commencement of any fact-finding investigation involving conduct alleged to jeopardize the health, safety, or welfare of students or the learning environment of other students, whether being conducted internally, or in cooperation with police or Department of Health and Human Resources, it is required that the affected employee be placed on leave.
Upon learning of the initial incident involving Ms. Muniz and Ms. Webb, I immediately took such action and launched an investigation.
West Virginia Code also provides that an employee charged with the commission of a misdemeanor with a rational nexus between the conduct and performance of the employee’s job is to be placed on leave.
As a result of the recent criminal charge, Ms. Webb’s initial leave will continue as mandated by law.
As the media is aware, employees of a county board of education have certain due process rights. It would be contrary to those due process rights to provide specifics at this time on findings from the various investigations, or to specifically address the employee’s future status other than to say the school system has followed all appropriate steps as it relates to removing Ms. Webb, and all others involved, and will follow the same appropriate steps in moving forward.
The school district will continue with its internal, independent personnel process, along with monitoring and cooperating with the outside investigations by DHHR and law enforcement. However, the school system is not beholden to the outcomes from either the DHHR or law enforcement from a personnel standpoint.
Although the school district understands the desire of an expedited conclusion, the process of all the separate and independent entities, is not focused on speed, but instead focused on thorough and accurate findings.
The next step in the process as it relates to Ms. Webb’s employment will occur in the very near future, a process that will comply with the due process rights afforded to public employees.
In response to the May 11, 2023 Dominion Post article, the school district would like to clarify that the classroom with the five students on the autism spectrum is separate and apart from the student who was struck.
The district investigated three separate matters, all of which came out of the initial report of the striking of the student. The reference to the parent who stated her child had stopped sleeping has nothing to do with the striking of a student and her child did not witness that incident. The substitute teacher referenced in the Dominion Post article was terminated and neither aide has returned to North Elementary.
The school district is also aware of the charge brought against former employee Ms. Muniz. As prior media reports indicate, Ms. Muniz is no longer employed by Monongalia County Schools.
The school district, as mandated by law, has previously taken appropriate steps in notifying the West Virginia Department of Education, the licensure agency, of all information relating to Ms. Muniz’s ultimate charge.
Until the full investigations of all incidents conclude, Monongalia County Schools will continue to cooperate with the legal system and law enforcement while ensuring the due process rights of all involved.