Not guilty by reason of mental illness: Court accepts Tucker County woman’s plea in death of her stepmother

PARSONS, W.Va. – A Tucker County woman accused of killing her stepmother in 2018 has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness, which the court accepted.

Emily Heckler

Emily Heckler was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marion Heckler. The Tucker County Sheriff’s Office said Emily Heckler stabbed her stepmother in the Hambleton area.

In entering this plea, Emily Heckler will be committed to a secure mental health facility and will be under the court’s jurisdiction for the maximum term for first-degree murder, which is life, according to Tucker County Prosecuting Attorney Savannah Wilkins.

Emily Heckler will also undergo an annual evaluation to determine if she poses a danger and whether such a facility is still appropriate.

Wilkins released the following statement on the case: