MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown Police have alerted the West Virginia University Police of multiple reports of theft and fraud involving cell phones and mobile payment apps “in recent days,” according to a community notice.

According to a WVU Community Notice, the suspects approach victims and ask to borrow their phones to make a call before they quickly use a mobile payment app on the phone to send payments to outside accounts. Other victims have reported that their cell phone was stolen while they were talking or texting on them.

WVU Police is advising people to stay aware of their surroundings at all times and avoid sharing their phones with strangers, as well as using phone auto-locking features and enhanced security settings for mobile payment apps.

Members of the WVU campus community can sign up for a WVU Alert account.