DILLSBURG, Pa. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested in Pennsylvania Tuesday after authorities said he stole a school bus and loaded it with a dead deer to fertilize his garden.

According to the Carroll Township Police Department in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, officers were asked to be on the lookout for a stolen school bus out of Abbottstown, a town about 30 minutes away.

Officers learned the bus was numbered 0877.

While patrolling the area, officers noticed a school bus driving through the parking lot of a supermarket with its lights flashing intermittently. As the bus exited the parking lot, the officers could see large numbers on the back of the bus that read 0877.

Once the officers caught up to the bus, they attempted a traffic stop. However, just as the bus came to a stop, authorities said it took off, entering a highway before winding in and out of traffic.

After passing an exit, authorities said the driver steered the bus over a berm, nearly overturning the vehicle. The bus then continued into a nearby neighborhood where the driver fled on foot into a wooded area.

A short time later, officers encountered the driver running near a set of train tracks. As the man fled, officers said he stripped his clothing.

Despite his efforts, the man was arrested in the nude. Authorities said the man, later identified as 25-year-old Tony Saunders, admitted to taking the bus after crashing a BMW earlier that morning.

Saunders told officers he took the bus and placed a dead deer in the back to drive it to his house and use it as fertilizer for his garden.

Saunders turned 25 years old one day after the incident documents show. He was charged with reckless driving and receiving stolen property among other charges.