The man the Nutter Fort Police Department is asking for help identifying. Credit: Nutter Fort Police Department.

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Police in Nutter Fort are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

On its official Facebook page, the Nutter Fort Police Department shared a picture taken from surveillance footage, saying that it is attempting to identify the man regarding a shoplifting incident. The police did not specify where or when the incident occurred.

The picture shows a man with brown hair and facial hair wearing a black baseball cap and dark shirt.

The Nutter Fort Police Department is asking anyone who knows him to call 304-622-6351; the investigating officer is Ptlm. J. Hetherington.