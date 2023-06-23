NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Police in Nutter Fort are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.
On its official Facebook page, the Nutter Fort Police Department shared a picture taken from surveillance footage, saying that it is attempting to identify the man regarding a shoplifting incident. The police did not specify where or when the incident occurred.
The picture shows a man with brown hair and facial hair wearing a black baseball cap and dark shirt.
The Nutter Fort Police Department is asking anyone who knows him to call 304-622-6351; the investigating officer is Ptlm. J. Hetherington.