Nutter Fort woman charged with allegedly embezzling from Bridgeport church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Nutter Fort woman has been charged with embezzlement after an investigation found she took money from a local church, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department, Amy Hutton, 41, of Nutter Fort, worked as a secretary for the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church from November 2018 to August 2019.

During that time, officers said that Hutton embezzled approximately $87,000 from the church into her personal checking account.

The investigation was led by Lieutenant Gary Weaver with the Bridgeport Police Department. Hutton is charged with felony embezzlement.