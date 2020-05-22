Nutter Fort woman sentenced for embezzling from Bridgeport Church in 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Nutter Fort woman has been sentenced as a result of her embezzlement from a church in Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office.

In October of 2019, Amy Hutton, of Nutter Fort, had worked as a secretary for the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church, and during that time she embezzled approximately $87,000 into her personal account, the prosecutor’s office said.

Before the sentencing, Hutton had pleaded guilty to a single charge of embezzlement in front of Harrison Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell from the October 2019 incident, officials said.

Hutton was sentenced to 1-10 years incarceration and is also ordered to pay restitution to the church, the prosecutor’s office said, and she is to receive no credit because she did not serve any time prior to sentencing.

She will self-report to North Central Regional Jail on May 23 to begin her sentence.