NY man pleads guilty to taking Harrison County teen across state lines for sexual purposes

WHEELING, W.Va. – A New York man has admitted to the interstate transport of a minor for sex, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Max Levine

Max Levine, also known as “James Connely” and “Noxx Nocten,” 35 of the Bronx, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Transportation of a Minor Across State Lines for Sexual Purposes.” Levine admitted to transporting a 15-year-old West Virginia girl from her Harrison County home to his residence in the Bronx, to engage in sexual activity in June 2019.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Levine remains in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.