NY man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for selling cocaine in Mon County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a New York man, Thursday, to three years in federal prison for his involvement in a drug distribution operation, in Monongalia County, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.
Levon Williams, also known as “Slim,” 39 of Mount Vernon, New York, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base Within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Williams admitted to selling cocaine near Mascoli Park in Monongalia County in July 2018.
The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.