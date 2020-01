FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department has arrested Kenneth James Rager, 29, of Fairmont, on a 1st degree murder charge for his part in the murder of Kevin Blanks Jr. at Columbia St. in Fairmont that took place on November 5th.

This case is still actively being investigated. If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Fairmont Police Department’s Detective division at (304) 366-2217.

