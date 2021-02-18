Officers catch up with Marion County man wanted after running from them last November

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement officers have caught up with and arrested a Marion County man who ran from them back in November 2020.

On November 29, a West Virginia Natural Resources Police officer was patrolling Nutter Run in the Pine Bluff area of Harrison County, when he saw five men on the side of the road in an area known to be frequented by people involved in illegal drugs and illegal dumping.

As the officer approached, one of the men, James Liggett, 45 of Mannington, got into a car that had a woman in the passenger’s seat. The officer asked Liggett for his driver’s license, which Liggett said he didn’t have with him. He did give the officer his name and date of birth.

After running Liggett’s information, a dispatcher replied over the radio that Liggett had a warrant for his arrest out of Marion County. Liggett heard this and began preparing to flee, according to the officer.

James Liggett

Seeing this, the officer said, “Don’t flee on me Mr. Liggett. You’ve got a capias warrant out for Marion County. I need for you to take the keys out of the car. Don’t do it. Don’t do it!”

Liggett then started the car and sped away at a high rate of speed, almost hitting one of the other men who was standing there, the officer said.

Liggett drove the car through a large mud hole, ending up on two wheels and almost flipping the car over and tearing the rear bumper off in the process, Liggett’s criminal complaint detailed.

The incident was all captured on the officer’s body camera, the complaint said.

A number of other officers were called to the area to look for Liggett, but were unsuccessful.

The other men on the side road confirmed to the officer that it was indeed Liggett who was driving the car.

The officer then learned that Liggett had a suspended or revoked license and that he had been convicted at least three prior times for driving while suspended or revoked.

Liggett was arrested on February 15 and charged with a felony count of fleeing from an officer.

He is being held in the Northern Regional Jail on both the Harrison County charge and a misdemeanor charge from Wetzel County.