Officers charge man who says he was trying ‘to sell a little bit of weed and make a little bit of money’ in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found more than four ounces of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Westover.

On Sept. 20, officers with the Westover Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Tucker

Officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Christopher Tucker, 28, of Morgantown, and while speaking with him, they could “detect a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” officers said.

Based of the smell, officers performed a search of the vehicle, during which time they found approximately 4.5 ounces of marijuana, $945 in cash, a set of digital scales and packaging material, according to the complaint.

While being processed, Tucker told officers that “he was ‘just out here to sell a little bit of weed and make a little bit of money’,” officers said.

Tucker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.