WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Philadelphia man has been charged after officers found half a pound of meth during a search of a Westover motel room.

On April 10, officers with the Westover Police Department were on a foot patrol at the Econo Lodge Motel in Westover when they observed a vehicle emitting “the strong odor of marijuana,” according to a criminal complaint.

Antoine Bailey

When officers looked into the driver’s side window, they “observed a platter sitting on the center console” which had marijuana sitting on top of it “in plain view,” officers said.

Upon speaking with dispatch, officers learned the vehicle belonged to Antoine Bailey, 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was found in a room at the motel, according to the complaint.

Officers then performed a probable cause search of the vehicle which resulted in officers locating “numerous amounts of wrapping paper,” empty bags and “a small amount” of marijuana; upon a search of Bailey’s person, officers located “approximately 52 ecstasy pills,” officers said.

After obtaining a search warrant for Bailey’s motel room, officers were able to find “half a pound of methamphetamine hidden in the mini fridge of the motel room” and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Bailey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.