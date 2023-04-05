WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men were charged after officers found more than 13 pounds of marijuana while responding to a shots fired call in Monongalia County.

On March 29, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to Race Street for a report of shots being fired in the area, according to a criminal complaint.

While in the area of Harrison Street, officers “heard what appeared to be another gun shot let off toward the intersection of Harrison Street and Race Street” and “could hear someone in the area screaming,” officers said.

After coming closer to a home on Fairmont Street, officers “could see a light on and hear subjects yelling inside,” so alongside members of the Granville Police Department, they went to the door and knocked, according to the complaint.

A man identified as Cameron Weigner, 21, of Westover, was “immediately detained in handcuffs,” and Jack Pownall, 20, of Morgantown, “came to the door after being ordered,” officers said.

Due to “exigent circumstance,” officers performed a sweep of the residence and located “a softball size bag of a green substance sitting on the counter top in the kitchen” and “could smell a strong, overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence,” according to the complaint.

After obtaining a warrant to perform a full search of the residence, officers found “an enormous amount of packing material and digital scales,” as well as “approximately 13 pounds of marijuana,” 2.33 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.18 pounds of THC wax, $6,871 in cash and two “AR-styled rifles,” officers said.

Weigner and Pownall have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.