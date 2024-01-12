CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man is facing charges after police said that a traffic stop for a driver with a suspended license led them to find 7 grams of presumed meth.

Shane Prillaman

Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed the stop on Jan. 11. During the traffic stop, Shane Prillaman, 43, was “moving around a significant amount,” and a K-9 unit with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was then deployed to perform a free air sniff of the area, officers said.

While the sniff was conducted, Prillaman “appear[ed] to be reaching to his right side” and then “exited the vehicle and was observed to have a black holster on his hip with no firearm,” according to the complaint.

Officers located a firearm in the glove box where Prillaman had been seated during a search of the vehicle, and after Prillaman was taken into custody, he “attempted to destroy a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance” … “by rubbing it in the sidewalk and road,” officers said.

After the Clarksburg Fire Department was called to the area to “spray the area clean to avoid any potential exposure to the residents and animals in that area,” a search was performed of the vehicle and officers found 7 grams of presumed methamphetamine, two sets of scales, a “dope plate,” U.S. currency, two alprazolam pills and plastic bags, according to the complaint.

Prillaman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.