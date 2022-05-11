FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found “a large amount” of drugs in his underwear in Fairmont.

On May 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a license plate that was not properly lit, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Auvil

During the stop, officers had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, officers said.

While searching one of the people in the car, Joshua Auvil, 41, of Fairmont, officers found a stamp of heroin/fentanyl on his person, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding 4 grams of suspected meth and 2 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl in the car seat, officers said.

During a patdown search of Auvil’s person, officers found “a large amount of crystalline substance in his groin,” which officers “seized from his underwear,” according to the complaint.

The bags contained a total of 2 ounces of methamphetamine and 5.72 grams of fentanyl, officers said.

Auvil has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012.