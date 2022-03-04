CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a suspicious vehicle call in Clarksburg.

On Mar. 3, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a residence on Laurel Drive in Clarksburg in reference to a welfare check and suspicious vehicle complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they found David Spring, 47, of West Milford, “passed out in the driver seat” of a 2021 Nissan Altima, and officers “knocked on the window twice to get the attention of Spring or the passenger,” identified as Jackie Cain, 39, of Bridgeport, officers said.

When neither responded, officers “opened the door to check the welfare of both individuals” and began waking them up. During that time, officers “observed a burnt piece of aluminum foil laying in the floorboard” and “a plastic tube located in Spring’s front shirt pocket,” according to the complaint.

After officers asked Spring and Cain to exit the vehicle, they observed Spring “messing with his pockets” and “turning away” from officers. When they grabbed him, officers “observed a purple balloon containing a blue powder-like substance fall to the ground,” officers said.

At that point, officers placed Spring and Cain into custody and performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in officers locating two bags containing a white powder-like substance and four whole alprazolam pills, as well as a crushed pill which also appeared to be alprazolam, according to the complaint.

Spring and Cain have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.