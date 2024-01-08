FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man is facing additional charges after he was arrested at Burger King on a capias warrant and officers found drugs.

On Jan. 6, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed James Bledsoe, 34, of Fairmont, who had a circuit court capias warrant, walking in the Burger King parking lot on Fairmont Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. He was detained and searched due to the arrest, officers said.

James Bledsoe

During that time, Bledsoe told officers “that he had ‘an ounce of ice in my pocket and a piece in my cigarette pack’,” according to the complaint.

Officers then located “a golf ball sized plastic wrapped package” which contained 24 grams of methamphetamine, as well as an additional 0.3 grams of methamphetamine in the cigarette pack, officers said.

Bledsoe has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.