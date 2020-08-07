Officers locate drugs, guns and pipe bombs while serving search warrants at Clarksburg residence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Local law enforcement recovered drugs, firearms, ammunition and multiple pipe bombs inside a Clarksburg residence while serving search warrants as part of an investigation, according to a release from police.

On Friday, August 7, the Bridgeport Police Department issued a release stating that on Thursday, July 30, members of the Bridgeport Police Department Investigation division, Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team and ATF executed search warrants at a residence on Capitol Avenue in Clarksburg.

The release stated that the warrants were based on a significant retail theft complaint, as well as numerous suspicious activity/drug complaints from the area’s residents.

Officers said that upon execution of the search warrants, methamphetamine and heroin, as well evidence from the retail theft were found inside the residence. Additionally, officers said they located 12 firearms, a “significant amount of ammunition” and three pipe bombs inside the residence.

The release stated that an ATF bomb technician was contacted and successfully removed the pipe bombs without issue.

Police said the investigation is still underway and charges are pending on several of the individuals who were located at the residence.