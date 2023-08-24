GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officers in Monongalia County seized more than 90 grams while responding to a suspicious vehicle call in Granville.

Shawn Johnson

On Aug. 23, officers with the Granville Police Department were contacted by Domain in Granville about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot near an equipment shed, according to a criminal complaint.

The callers told officers they were concerned the two men in the vehicle, later identified as Shawn Johnson, 30; and Steven Sharps, 43, both of Kingwood, were “about to steal from their equipment” from the shed, officers said.

Steven Sharps

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Johnson and Sharps; Johnson told officers that he “was paid $7-$10 by Sharps to drive him to Morgantown from Preston County” which Sharps “initially stated it was to meet a friend to play video games,” but he “did not know the friend’s name or apartment,” according to the complaint.

A short time later, Sharps was placed into custody for an active warrant, and while placing Sharps into custody, officers located 91.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of fentanyl, officers said.

Johnson and Sharps have been charged with possession with intent. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.