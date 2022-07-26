A closeup of the sign of the Buckhannon Dairy Queen that was burglarized. WBOY image.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officers are seeking leads into identifying subjects involved in a burglary at Dairy Queen in Buckhannon.

Between the late night and early morning hours of July 20 and 21, the Dairy Queen in Buckhannon was the subject of an apparent burglary, according to the Buckhannon Police Department.

The Dairy Queen in Buckhannon that was burglarized some time on July 20 or July 21, 2022. Crime scene tape is still visible. WBOY image.

Officers learned that an unknown subject forced entry into the business at that time and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the establishment, officers said.

At this time, officers are actively searching for leads into the identity of the individual or individuals involved in the incident, and no information on potential subjects is available at this time, according to the police department.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department at 304-472-5723.