Officers seeking information into Monongah Elementary School burglary

MONONGAH, W.Va. — Officers are looking for information about a burglary at Monongah Elementary School.

According to a post on the Monongah Police Department’s Facebook page, a burglary occurring in the “late night hours” of Oct. 19 at the Monongah Elementary School.

The police department is asking anyone with information into the incident or knowledge of the two individuals who perpetrated the act to contact officers at 304-534-3365.

