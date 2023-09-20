STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Stonewood early Wednesday morning.

Derrick Harbert

On Sept. 20, officers with the Stonewood Police Department performed a traffic stop on a truck pulling a trailer with an expired registration and no working plate light, according to a criminal complaint.

Cheyenne Ayoob

During the stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Derrick Harbert, 32; and had a passenger identified as Cheyenne Ayoob, 31, both of Nutter Fort, officers deployed a K-9 unit to perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, officers said.

After the K-9 alerted for narcotics in the vehicle, officers performed a search and located a black bag containing 109.69 grams of methamphetamine, and located fentanyl on Harbert’s person and marijuana on on Ayoob’s person, according to the complaint.

Harbert and Ayoob have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.