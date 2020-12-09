Officers serve warrants in Clarksburg neighborhood Wednesday morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A law enforcement presence was seen on Clarksburg’s Despard Street on Wednesday morning.

At the scene, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were seen searching a vehicle; shortly thereafter, a man was led out of a house in handcuffs.

The chief of the Clarksburg Police Department, Mark Kiddy stated that he was unable to release information at this time other than officers had served warrants in relation to the incident; however, he did say that the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force would have more information at a later time.

There is currently no word on any charges or number of arrests made in connection to this incident, and the scene has been cleared at this time.