Ohio man admits to drug and gun charges in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man has admitted to federal drug and firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, John Palmer, 57 of Lore City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm as a Felon.” Palmer, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having methamphetamine and two pistols in February 2018 in Harrison County.

John Palmer

He was originally indicted with six north central West Virginia residents in November 2020. Palmer, David DeBerry of Terra Alta; Brandy Hanshaw of Lumberport; Jeremy Moser of Shinnston; Mark Yatulchik of Shinnston; Kaylie Jones of Wallace and Amber Ramos of Hepzibah were all accused of working together to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

Yatulchik, in February 2021 and Ramos, in April 2021, both also pleaded guilty in the case. Also in February, Jones was sentenced to five years behind bars, which she is currently serving at the Baltimore Residential Reentry facility.

Palmer is being held in the Central Regional Jail, where he is awaiting his federal sentencing.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug charge and faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.