REEDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Ohio man is facing charges after deputies say they found drugs hidden under a vehicle during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Sunday, April 2, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle fail to stop at a four-way intersection in the area of Reedsville, according to a criminal complaint.

Arthur Murray

When deputies made contact with Arthur Murray, 50, of Columbus, Ohio, who was driving the vehicle, they discovered his license was suspended, deputies said.

While waiting for another person to come and pick up the vehicle, deputies performed a search which resulted in locating a “plastic magnetic box under the vehicle on the passenger side,” according to the complaint.

Inside the magnetic box, deputies found 87 white strips containing methamphetamine and fentanyl; in the vehicle, deputies located 6.117 grams of fentanyl in the back seat as well as $1,494 on Murray’s person, deputies said.

Murray was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.