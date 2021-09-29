Ohio man charged after task force finds more than a pound of meth in Morgantown motel room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An Ohio man has received drug charges after task force officers found more than a pound of meth during a search of a motel room in Morgantown.

In Aug. 2021, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force began an investigation of a person possessing and selling drugs in the Morgantown area, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyree Allen

On Sept. 28, the force got a warrant to search a room registered to Tyree Allen, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, at the Super 8 Motel in Morgantown; a warrant was also granted for a maroon-colored 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Allen’s name, task force members said.

Before the warrant was granted, task force members observed Allen leaving the motel in the Jeep, and began a search of Allen and the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, task force members found $5,000 in Allen’s pocket, and when searching Allen’s hotel room, law enforcement found “more than one pound” of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, a set of digital scales and a handgun, task force members said.

Allen has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.