Ohio man charged after travelling to Doddridge County in attempt to have sex with minor

WEST UNION, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been charged after travelling to Doddridge County in an attempt to have sex with a minor.

On Feb. 3, troopers with the West Union detachment of the West Virginia State Police “using a persona as a female minor” answered an advertisement on Reddit from an adult male, according to a criminal complaint.

Sean Hoffman

The advertisement from the man, identified as Sean Hoffman, 38, of Bellaire, Ohio, stated he ‘Will be down that way for work tomorrow would love to find someone to play with’, troopers said.

When troopers responded, they used a “persona as a 15 years of age female,” and Hoffman responded and the conversation between troopers and Hoffman consisted of 54 emails, during which time Hoffman spoke explicitly to what he thought was a 15-year-old juvenile, according to the complaint.

At a later point, Hoffman made plans to meet with the “15-year-old female” at the 7-Eleven in West Union, and was arrested shortly after his arrival, troopers said.

Hoffman has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.