PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Parkersburg by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force after allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl.

Christopher Edward Byrd

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Christopher Edward Byrd, 35, of Cutler, Ohio, was arrested April 27, 2023, in Parkersburg after being wanted by the West Virginia State Police. Byrd was wanted for first-degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian; displaying obscene matter to a minor; and absconding parole.

The release said that Byrd was placed into custody at the Aqua Isles Mobile Home Court in Parkersburg, where authorities said they discovered he was also in possession of a stolen motorcycle at the time of his arrest. Troopers from the West Virginia State Police assisted U.S. Marshals.

Byrd is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with no bail set.