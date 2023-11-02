KINGWOOD, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been charged after deputies say he had nearly two ounces of suspected fentanyl in his vehicle.

Jimmie McCully

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 1, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were observing traffic near Dogtown Road in Kingwood when they saw a gold Chevrolet sedan. After running the vehicle’s plates, their system “showed that the license plate belonged to a Ford.”

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and said they came into contact with Jimmie McCully, 20, of Akron, Ohio. A K9 unit was then deployed to search the vehicle where deputies said they located 56 grams of suspected fentanyl.

McCully has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.