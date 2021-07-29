Ohio man charged in Ritchie County after deputies allegedly find large supply of marijuana in vehicle

ELLENBORO, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been charged in Ritchie County after deputies allegedly find a large supply of marijuana in his vehicle.

On July 28, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a routine patrol of the area of W.Va. Rt. 50 when they observed a silver Honda Civic pass them by in the fast lane, according to a criminal complaint.

Anthony Barszczewski

Deputies then made contact with the driver, identified as Anthony Barszczewski, 25, of Athens, Ohio, and “observed lying on Barszczewski’s lap a small plastic bag with a white unknown powder substance in it,” deputies said.

At that time, deputies were also able to “smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” and after asking Barszczewski if there were any weapons inside the vehicle, he replied there were not, according to the complaint.

After placing Barszczewski into hand restraints, deputies then performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in the discovery of “a large cardboard box that had inside multiple large containers with a green leafy substance,” as well as two sets of scales, bags, a smoking device and $1,793 in U.S. currency, deputies said.

A test of the substance resulted in a positive reading for marijuana, as well as deputies discovering that Barszczewski’s license was suspended, according to the complaint.

Barszczewski has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $46,500 bond.