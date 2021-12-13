Ohio man charged in Ritchie County after deputies find drugs in car

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — An Ohio man has been charged after deputies found drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.

Kenneth Scarbro

On Dec. 3, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near Bear Run in Ritchie County for not having registration lights and having a broken exhaust, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Kenneth Scarbro, 49, of Cutler, Ohio, and when deputies asked Scarbro if he had any weapons in his possession, he stated “he had a pistol near the rear of the vehicle,” deputies said.

After receiving consent from Scarbro to search his vehicle, deputies found the pistol, as well as a clear plastic bag containing presumed methamphetamine 3.53. A pat-down search of Scarbro’s person resulted in deputies locating a white plastic cylinder that Scarbro claimed “as his ‘blood pressure strips’,” which were presumed to be another 2.77 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Scarbro has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.