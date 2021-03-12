Ohio man gets nearly 5 year federal sentence for role in Gilmer County meth ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced an Ohio man, Friday, to nearly five years behind bars, for his role in a drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Cory Smith, also known as “C.J.,” 27 of Barberton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” in July 2020. Smith admitted to working with others to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine in November 2018 in Gilmer County.

Smith was indicted in June 2019, along with 10 other people from Ohio and West Virginia, for their roles in a meth ring in Gilmer County.

Smith’s sentence is for 57 months, or 4.75 years, in federal prison.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.