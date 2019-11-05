Ohio man in custody after alleged assault on Alderson Broaddus campus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — An Ohio man is in custody after an alleged assault on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.

On November 4, officers with the Philippi Police Department received a call in relation to an altercation happening on the campus of Alderson Broaddus University, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyler Golphin

When officers arrived at the university, they met with the female victim who said that Tyler Golphin, 20, of Cleveland, Ohio, grabbed her by the back of her head and threw her to the ground, officers said.

Golphin then left, but later returned with his sister and both began to attack the female victim, according to the complaint. The victim was hit multiple times “by a closed fist,” and officers could see bruises consistent with the blows on the the victim’s face and legs, officers said.

The victim was also missing a tooth, which the victim said had been knocked out by Golphin, according to the complaint.

Multiple bystanders took video of the incident, and officers saw in those videos a “black male on top of the [victim] striking her with a closed fist,” officers said. Witness statements also said that Golphin was the aggressor.

A representative from Alderson Broaddus University stated that Golphin “is not on Alderson Broaddus University’s campus.”

Golphin has been charged with malicious wounding. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.