Ohio man in custody after officers discover drugs and paraphernalia on his person in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. — An Ohio man is in custody after officers said they discovered he had drugs and paraphernalia on his person in Westover.

Christopher Morgan

On Mar. 9, officers with the Westover Police Department observed two men standing outside of an apartment building on Dunkard Avenue, and when officers drove by, they “went around the side of the building as if they were trying to hide,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, “[d]ue to the high crime in the area,” officers made contact with the men, one of whom was identified as Christopher Morgan, 30, of Clairington, Ohio, who was wanted out of Pennsylvania “for extraditable warrants,” officers said.

After placing Morgan into custody, officers performed a search of his person, during which they found marijuana, a crystal-like substance, “an excessive amount” of packaging materials and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Morgan has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.