Ohio man in custody after police say they found fentanyl during search of his Westover hotel room

WESTOVER, W.Va. — An Ohio man is in police custody after officers said they found fentanyl during a search of his hotel room in Westover.

Trevaughn Guerrant

On Aug. 26, officers with the Westover Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation on a room at the Econo Lodge in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

During the investigation, officers found Trevaughn Guerrant, 24, of Columbus, Ohio, inside the room at the Econo Lodge, officers said.

In Guerrant’s possession, officers found 14 grams of fentanyl , a “large amount” of plastic bags and a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Guerrant has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.