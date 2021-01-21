Ohio man involved in 2016 Weston carjacking that led to a deadly crash in Marion County pleads guilty to federal charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man has admitted to carjacking, in Lewis County in 2016, the ended in the deaths of a couple in Marion County.

Ryan Hubbs, 38, of Paris, Ohio, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Carjacking.” Hubbs admitted to using violence to steal a Honda CR-V in Lewis County in October 2016, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ryan Hubbs

After stealing the SUV from a woman in Weston, Hubbs collided with another vehicle in Marion County killing that vehicle’s occupants, David Glasscock, 64 and Sandra Glasscock, 65.

Hubbs pleaded guilty to robbery in Lewis County Circuit Court, but he was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Marion County. Hubbs’ murder charges were later thrown out, first by the Marion County Circuit Court and later by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled that the murder charges constituted double jeopardy, based on Hubbs’ prior guilty plea.

It was after those decisions that Hubbs was brought up on federal charges.

Hubbs faces up to 10 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He has been in the Huttonsville Correctional Center, in Randolph County, serving his sentence on the Lewis County charges, since 2018. According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website, Hubbs is scheduled for release from the state sentence in 2025.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Lewis County Sheriff Office; and the Weston Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Hubbs’ plea hearing.