Ohio man involved in 2016 Weston carjacking that led to a deadly crash in Marion County sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man, who carjacked a vehicle in Lewis County in 2016 and was then involved in a crash that killed a couple, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years(124 months) in federal prison for carjacking, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Ryan Hubbs, 38 of Paris, Ohio pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of “Carjacking.” Hubbs admitted to using violence to steal a Honda CR-V in Lewis County in October 2016.

After stealing the SUV from a woman in Weston, Hubbs collided with another vehicle in Marion County, killing that vehicle’s occupants, David Glasscock, 64 and Sandra Glasscock, 65.

Ryan Hubbs

Hubbs pleaded guilty to robbery in Lewis County Circuit Court, but he was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Marion County. Hubbs’ murder charges were later thrown out, first by the Marion County Circuit Court and later by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled that the murder charges constituted “double jeopardy,” based on Hubbs’ prior guilty plea.

It was after those decisions that Hubbs was brought up on federal charges.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down Tuesday’s sentence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; and the Weston Police Department and investigated.

Hubbs has been in the Huttonsville Correctional Center, in Randolph County, serving his sentence on the Lewis County charges, since 2018. According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website, Hubbs is scheduled for release from the state sentence in 2025.