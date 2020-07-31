Ohio man pleads guilty to federal drug charge out of Gilmer County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man has admitted to his role in a drug distribution operation in Gilmer County.

Cory Smith Jr., also known as “C.J.,” 27, of Barberton, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 50 Grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Smith admitted to working with other people to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in November 2018 in Gilmer County.

Smith faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.