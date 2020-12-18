Ohio man pleads guilty to soliciting child porn from West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man has admitted to a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Friday.

David Dorst

David Dorst, 59 of Shade, Ohio pleaded guilty to one count of “Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Dorst admitted to asking a minor in Harrison County, West Virginia to send material of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The crime occurred in February 2020.

Dorst faces at least five years and up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Dorst is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.