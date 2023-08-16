ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Ohio man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine to the region.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony Dwayne Mack, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth.

Court documents and statements made in court said that Mack traveled from Ohio to Elkins, West Virginia and supplied meth to others to sell in the area. During a traffic stop, officers found a large amount of meth in his vehicle along with nearly $2,000, a digital scale and baggies.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted this case on behalf of the government and U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.