Ohio man sentenced to federal prison for drug and gun crimes in Ritchie County

Anthony Shuster

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley sentenced an Ohio man Monday to 70 months of in federal prison for drug and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Anthony Shuster

Anthony Shuster, also known as “Tiny,” 35 of Caldwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine” in September 2020. Shuster admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in January 2019 in Ritchie County.

Shuster’s original indictment said that he also illegally transferred an “AR-15 type, .223 Remington caliber machinegun.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

Shuster is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

