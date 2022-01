CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person has been arrested after a high speed car cash on I-79.

According to the Harrison County 9-11 Communication Center, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department, around 5 p.m. today, attempted to make a traffic stop for a vehicle which led to a car chase. Bridgeport police were able to stop the car in Lewis County near exit 95 and arrested one person.

No other details have been released at this time.

