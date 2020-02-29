1 person injured in Morgantown shooting Saturday morning

UPDATE (Feb. 29, 11:05 a.m.) :

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two men have been arrested in Morgantown after a shooting incident early Saturday morning.

The Morgantown Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Edward Kolleh and 20-year-old Ethan Horseman after they allegedly tried to rob two other people.

Police say Kolleh and Horseman told them that two men had tried to steal their marijuana, starting a gunfight.

Ethan Horseman

After further investigation, the gunshot victim and another individual showed up at Ruby Memorial Hospital and told police that Kolleh and Horseman had set them up to be robbed when they went to the apartment to buy marijuana.

They said Kolleh was hiding in a closet with a shotgun, and held them at gunpoint on a signal from Horseman, who then also produced a handgun. The shooting victim’s cell phone and money was stolen during the robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say a physical altercation followed, which led to multiple gunshots being fired both inside and outside the apartment.

Edward Kolleh

The gunshot victim realized he had been shot after leaving the scene, and the two then went to Ruby, where he has since been admitted. The man was shot in the hip area, according to police.

Kolleh and Horseman both face charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Horseman also faces a charge of unlawful wounding.

Both are awaiting arraignment and additional charges may be pending.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Morgantown Saturday morning, according to West Virginia University officials.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the 900 block of College Avenue, which is not on WVU’s campus, according to a news release from university officials.

There is no word on the victim’s condition, the release said. Morgantown Police are leading the investigation and are being assisted by WVU Police. Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call MPD at 304-284-7522.

WVU Police sent out a WVU Alert when the report came in and issued an “all-clear” around 2:30 a.m.

The shooting comes on the heels of deadly shooting at a WVU-run apartment complex on Friday morning.