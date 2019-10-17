Osage man in custody for alleged 2001 sexual assault of minor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An Osage man is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a female relative in an incident in 2001.

Earl Villers

According to a complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, an adult victim provided a statement to deputies stating that a relative sexually assaulted her in an incident more than a decade prior, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident, which occurred in 2001, happened when the victim, then 9, was in her bedroom in Ramp Hollow, deputies said, and Earl Villers, now 60 then 42, of Osage, had sexual contact with her during that time.

Villers is charged with first degree sexual abuse and incest. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.