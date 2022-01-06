‘Out of control’ man charged for drugs after firing a gun during an argument

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs at a Fairview residence while searching for a firearm that was discharged during an argument.

On Jan. 5, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched for a call of a domestic incident taking place at a residence on Joe’s Drive in Fairview, according to a criminal complaint.

Shawn Kuhn

A caller stated that Shawn Kuhn, 52, of Fairview, “was out of control and destroying the residence,” and that Kuhn “now had a firearm,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed that Kuhn had “went back into the residence and made threats to shoot anyone that came up to the house,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then “attempted to call [Kuhn] outside of the residence,” at which point deputies observed Kuhn in a UTV and then detained him for investigation, deputies said.

Upon speaking with individuals on scene, deputies learned that Kuhn “had discharged the firearm … into the hillside during the argument,” and while deputies executed a search warrant on the residence in an attempt to locate the firearm, they found two bags of methamphetamine, a set of scales, “several” rubber containers “with residue” and $940.37 in cash on Kuhn’s person, according to the complaint.

Kuhn has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $60,012 bond.