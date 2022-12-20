PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An out-of-state man is in custody following what deputies say was a bank robbery in Tucker County.

According to the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call of a bank robbery occurring at the Grant County Bank in Tucker County at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

During that time, 21-year-old Noah Shfron from out of state handed a worker at the bank a note stating his intention to rob the facility and requesting money “or else,” deputies said.

After being told to leave, Shfron then verbalized the threat; he then sat down inside the bank until deputies arrived on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shfron is being charged with bank robbery. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, and an investigation is being performed by deputies and troopers with the West Virginia State Police. He is not yet listed on the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

This comes just one day after there was an armed bank robbery in Preston County.