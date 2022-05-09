PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A homeless sex offender from Washington state has been charged after troopers found him attempting to solicit a 13-year-old boy for sex in Philippi.

Nathanial Davis

On May 3, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were informed of a homeless man residing in Flag Park in Philippi who was a registered sex offender from Washington state, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said he had not registered with the West Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Troopers then traveled to the Sheetz in Philippi and made contact with the man, identified as Nathanial Davis, 33, of Philippi, and asked him when he arrived in town, troopers said.

Davis responded that he came to Philippi ‘for a fresh start’ and that he ‘traveled her to mentor a 13-year-old boy who lives in Philippi,’ and then gave the name of the child to troopers, according to the complaint.

On May 6, after troopers had attempted to identify the boy with the name Davis provided, Davis gave troopers consent to search his personal cell phone. On the phone, troopers found text messages between Davis and the presumed 13-year-old boy where Davis had made “numerous requests” to engage in sexual intercourse and for explicit videos, troopers said.

Davis has been charged with soliciting a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.