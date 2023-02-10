LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The owner of a coffee shop in Logan County, West Virginia, was arrested on sexual assault and child pornography charges on Thursday.

Michael Cline is the owner of Hot Cup on Stratton Street. The West Virginia State Police say they searched the location in January 2023 in relation to a sexual assault and child pornography investigation.

47-year-old Cline was booked in the Southwestern Regional Jail at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Cline is being charged with Possession of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

His alleged crimes date back to March of 2001 and involve three victims.

His bail is set at $500,000 cash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.